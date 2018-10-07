First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Another hot and humid afternoon with high temps in record territory once again…mostly right around 90°. As expected a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developed over the hills of SE Missouri during the afternoon, but stayed mainly close to and west of US 67. If anything, tonight and Monday will be even drier and quieter again….as rain chances retreat back to the north and west again until Tuesday night and Wednesday. That means that our unusually hot and humid/summer-like conditions will continue for another day or two…with mainly clear and mild conditions tonight…and then mostly sunny, hot and humid weather on Monday. Record highs are possible again Monday afternoon….but temps should begin to back off a bit by Tuesday as clouds and winds increase ahead of an approaching cold front.
Forecast models remain consistent with bringing a strong cold front thru from west to east on Wednesday. Showers are likely with this system….and maybe a few thunderstorms although the severe threat looks low. Behind the front, MUCH cooler and drier air will be blowing in for the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s look likely for this period; easily the coolest weather of the season thus far…and maybe the start of heater season! The longer-range outlook looks to remain cool into the following week as well.
