First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Another hot and humid afternoon with high temps in record territory once again…mostly right around 90°. As expected a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developed over the hills of SE Missouri during the afternoon, but stayed mainly close to and west of US 67. If anything, tonight and Monday will be even drier and quieter again….as rain chances retreat back to the north and west again until Tuesday night and Wednesday. That means that our unusually hot and humid/summer-like conditions will continue for another day or two…with mainly clear and mild conditions tonight…and then mostly sunny, hot and humid weather on Monday. Record highs are possible again Monday afternoon….but temps should begin to back off a bit by Tuesday as clouds and winds increase ahead of an approaching cold front.