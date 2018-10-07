Dogs gather at Petfest event in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 9th annual Busch’s Pet Products Petfest kicked off on Sunday. The theme of the festival was “Totally Awesome 80′s.”
Dozens of dogs were on hand with two dozen vendors. Vendors range from Elaine Rohde Photography to Skyview Animal Clinic, 2 Sides Grillin BBQ, Pet Therapy and more.
Monetary donations were accepted for Howie's Harvest, Busch's pet food bank, as well as, the SEMO Food Bank to collect food donations.
The Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship even brought a rainbow haired pony to showcase as well.
The event featured a best costume contest, best pet/owner look alike contest and best trick.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.