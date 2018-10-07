Chiefs remain perfect with 30-14 win over Jags

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs try to keep their season going with a fifth straight win. Chiefs host the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes committed two season-firsts, first game this season without a touchdown pass and first game with season with an interception. Mahomes still passed for 313 yards.
Travis Kelce led receivers with 100 receiving yards, Sammy Watkins had 78 receiving yards and Tyreek Hill had 61 receiving yards.
The running game had most of the scoring with touchdowns from Kareem Hunt and Patrick Mahomes.
Defense end Chris Jones also scored a touchdown on an interception. Kicker Harrison Butker was perfect on three field goal attempts.
The Jaguars just could seem to get clicking. Blade Bortles passed for 430 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Bortles connected with Y.J. Yeldon for his lone touchdown pass and rushed for another.
The Chiefs continue to roll with a 30-14 win.
