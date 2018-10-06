Potosi, MO officer accused of having relationship with teen girl

(KMOV) - A Potosi police officer was arrested Friday after allegedly having an ongoing sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Quntazi Jones, an officer with the Potosi Police Department, with four felony counts of statutory rape and three felony counts of statutory sodomy.
Authorities said officers conducted an investigation after allegations surfaced that Jones had a sexual relationship with a now 16-year-old girl.
The teen told police that her first encounter with the officer was in April 2017 and they had sex more than 20 times.
Jones is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail.
Copyright 2018 Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.