Over 100-year-old cabin in Marquand damaged in fire

MARQUAND, MO (KFVS) - A fire in Marquand damaged an iconic log cabin on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
According to Marquand Fire Chief Jim Starkey, the Henry & Jane (Bess) Sitzes log homestead was damaged after a suspicious fire.
Starkey said the upper part of the cabin on the inside is completely burnt and the roof has collapsed.
The cabin dates back to when Marquand was founded in 1906.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall is investigating this fire and a suspicious fire at an old church, just southwest of Marquand.
The cabin also had no electricity or utilities hooked up at the time of the fire, just like the old church.
Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 573-783-2234 or on the Marquand Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
