Old church fire considered “suspicious” in Madison Co., MO

MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An old church is a total loss after a fire in Madison County on Saturday, Oct. 6.
Marquand Fire Chief Jim Starkey said his crew was called out to the fire around 12 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews arrived at an abandoned church, once known as the Buckhorn Church on Highway M, just southwest of Marquand.
Starkey said the fire did a lot of damage to the roof and the inside part of the building.
He said he believes it to be suspicious as there were no utilities hooked up to the building.
Starkey said the building was a total loss.
Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 573-783-2234 or on the Marquand Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
