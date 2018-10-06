The Latest: Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Mormon leaders delivered spiritual guidance and church news as the faith's conference kicks off in Salt Lake City one day after the faith announced it was renaming the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir to drop the word Mormon. The decision to rename the singing group the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was the first major move since church president Nelson in August called for an end to the use of shorthand names for the religion that have been used for generations by church members and the public.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer)