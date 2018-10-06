KSP searching for inmate who left work detail

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is searching for an escapee who left his work detail.
According to KSP Post 1, at approximately 8:58 p.m., received a call that 43-year-old William P. Jones of Lexington, KY, left his work detail at Starfish Orphan’s Ministry.
He was last seen at approximately 8:48 p.m., running across the street from 1000 Broadway Street in Paducah and getting into an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left in an unknown direction.
Jones is described as 6′2″ tall, approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on the inside of both his left and right forearms.
He was in custody for Trafficking in Controlled Substance- 1st Degree- 1st Offense and Assault-3rd Degree- Assault on Corrections Employee.
Anyone with any information on the location of Jones is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
