First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Near-record heat once again today as a big upper high remains anchored over the southeastern U.S. The western half of the country is cooling down…and the plains are quite active this morning…but it will take a few more days for these changes to move into our region. Today will be about like yesterday: hot and humid with afternoon highs near 90° and a few isolated afternoon showers or storms. For tonight we’ll stay mostly quiet and muggy again…though a few showers along a stalled front could inch into our northern and western counties overnight. And most models are showing a slightly better chance of showers/storms on Sunday, at least over SE MO and S IL…otherwise it will continue very warm and humid.