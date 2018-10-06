First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Near-record heat once again today as a big upper high remains anchored over the southeastern U.S. The western half of the country is cooling down…and the plains are quite active this morning…but it will take a few more days for these changes to move into our region. Today will be about like yesterday: hot and humid with afternoon highs near 90° and a few isolated afternoon showers or storms. For tonight we’ll stay mostly quiet and muggy again…though a few showers along a stalled front could inch into our northern and western counties overnight. And most models are showing a slightly better chance of showers/storms on Sunday, at least over SE MO and S IL…otherwise it will continue very warm and humid.
We are still forecasting major changes to develop during the upcoming week. There are timing differences among the models, but overall it looks like a cold front will finally push through from west to east on Wednesday or Wednesday night. This will bring a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm on Wednesday, followed by much cooler and less humid conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. In fact highs NEXT weekend may only be in the 60s (lows in 40s), if the current scenario verifies.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.