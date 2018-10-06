First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast

Monday and Tuesday will continue with the hot, humid weather pattern…though temps may back off a degree or two. Wednesday is the main event as an upper trough moving out of the west finally pushes a moderately strong cold front through our area from west to east. Rain and embedded thunderstorms looks likely, followed by much cooler and less humid conditions for the remainder of the week and into the following weekend. In fact a reinforcing cold front may give us highs in the 60s next weekend…..with lows in the 40s.