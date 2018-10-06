First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast

Our ‘summer in October’ pattern is set to continue a few more days, before a strong cold front introduces much cooler weather later this upcoming week.
A stalled front to our northwest has produced a few showers and storms along the far northwest edge of the KFVS area this afternoon and evening….otherwise it was a hot and humid day with near-record highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Not much change is expected tomorrow….though models are showing a slight uptick in shower/storm activity tomorrow afternoon mainly over the hills of SE Missouri…especially close to and west of US 67.
Monday and Tuesday will continue with the hot, humid weather pattern…though temps may back off a degree or two. Wednesday is the main event as an upper trough moving out of the west finally pushes a moderately strong cold front through our area from west to east. Rain and embedded thunderstorms looks likely, followed by much cooler and less humid conditions for the remainder of the week and into the following weekend. In fact a reinforcing cold front may give us highs in the 60s next weekend…..with lows in the 40s.
Note that we are also keeping an eye on a developing tropical system that may become a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico in a day or two. Right now it looks like this storm would move northeastward into the southeastern U.S., and should bypass our area.
