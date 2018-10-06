First Alert: Hot, humid weekend

It'll be a summer-like weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 6, 2018

(KFVS) - Near-record heat will continue for a few more days.

Brian Alworth says Saturday will be hot and humid with near record highs, otherwise clear to partly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Official highs about 88 to 92 degrees.

Highs this afternoon will be in near-record territory again. However, we are still looking at a major pattern shift by the middle of the upcoming week.

By Saturday night, it will be mostly clear and muggy, except a small chance of a shower far north and west closer to Park Hills and Mt. Vernon. Lows about 66 to 71. Light winds.

Sunday will partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few showers or storms possible mainly over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Highs about 87 to 91.

