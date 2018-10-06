First Alert: Hot, humid weekend

(KFVS) - Near-record heat will continue for a few more days.
Brian Alworth says Saturday will be hot and humid with near record highs, otherwise clear to partly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Official highs about 88 to 92 degrees.
By Saturday night, it will be mostly clear and muggy, except a small chance of a shower far north and west closer to Park Hills and Mt. Vernon. Lows about 66 to 71. Light winds.
Sunday will partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few showers or storms possible mainly over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Highs about 87 to 91.
