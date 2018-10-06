Chicago verdict raises hope of police being held accountable

Protesters stand near police in the downtown area after a jury convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Van Dyke, 40, was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in about 50 years. He was taken into custody moments after the verdict was read. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (Matt Marton)