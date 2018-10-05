What you need to know Oct. 5

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Oct. 5.
Today is a cooler start to the morning in our northern counties.
Lisa Michaels says you could see some light patchy fog as step out the door.
We are returning to heat and humidity today with highs in the upper 80s and some feels like temps in the low 90s.
Heat will carry through the weekend. There’s a chance of showers and storms everyday.
Next week will start off toasty with better chances of showers and storms. Cooler temps in the 70s by the end of the week.
- Company officials say Mid-Continent Nail and Steel is still trying to hang on to see the tariff process through.
- A 20-year cold case mystery in southeast Missouri has been solved.
- Detectives with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion and assault.
- Representatives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department invited church members from all over the area to a church safety workshop.
There is an app that will allow you to record traffic stops when you get pulled over.
A Colorado was seen defending a Spanish speakers at a store, where someone caught it all on camera.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.