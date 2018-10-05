Ukrop’s announces recall of 25 products

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ukrop’s is recalling several products due to a potential listeria contamination.
The Associated Press reports four people have gotten sick and one person in Virginia has died as a result of the contamination.
None of the illnesses have been the results of a Ukrop’s product.
Ukrop’s said five products were directly affected and 20 more were being recalled due to an abundance of caution because they may have come in contact with the same equipment used to process the ham.
The five directly affected products are country ham on petite biscuits, country ham on petite party rolls and three types of country ham on White House rolls.
The additional products include chef salad, subs that contain ham, and other sandwich and wrap products containing ham roast beef, chicken and turkey.
If you have recently shopped at Kroger, Publix, Food Lion or Hudson News at the Richmond Airport, make sure you do not still have any of these products. All of the affected products have a sell-by date between Sept. 7 and Oct. 7.
A full list of the recalled products can be seen below:
