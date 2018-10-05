Two charged with arson in Mt. Vernon house fire

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a suspicious fire in Mt. Vernon.
According to Mount Vernon Police Department, at 7:57 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 officers and firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 1300 block of S. 26th.
The fire was determined to be suspicious, so investigators with the Mt. Vernon Police Department Detective Division, Mt. Vernon Fire Department and State of Illinois Fire Marshall’s Office were called to investigate.
35-year-old Perice Ladd and 26-year-old Equinton Wilks were charged with arson in the fire. Wilks was also charged with resisting/obstructing an officer.
