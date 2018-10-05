TN man considered armed and dangerous following shots fired incident

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - Police in Union City, Tennessee are looking for a man after shots were fired on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
At 2:30 p.m. officers said they responded to East Cheatham St. in Union City for multiple calls of gunshots.
Police said information has led to them to issue warrants for reckless endangerment for Javarous Garrell Royal, 30 whose last known address is on South First Street in Union City, Tn. Royal ws seen leaving the scene in a 2008 red Mustang with the Tennessee tag: #1H3-5Y8.
Police said several people witnessed the shots being fired at or near North Home Street.
A 2007 blue Tahoe at that location was found with six bullet holes in it according to police. The vehicle was found to belong to Kenneth Roberson of East Peach St. in Martin, Tn.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or any law enforcement agency.
