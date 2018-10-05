8th year for Superhero 5K in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - For Kids' Sake will be hosting one of the largest 5K’s in southern Illinois Saturday, Oct. 6 at Turley Park in Carbondale for its eighth year.
They encourage everyone to dress up as a superhero. They have titled it the Superhero 5K and don’t worry, a cape will be available for sale for anyone attending.
They had over 400 participants in last year’s run and are expecting even more this year.
Anyone is welcome to come out to the event and enjoy the festivities, the event kicks off at 8 a.m. and there will be food, music, face painting, a bouncy house, a climbing wall and a lot more.
Money raised will go to help meet the basic needs for 4,000 Bangladeshi school children.
They are hoping to raise around $40,000 during this event. Registration is $20 for adults and $10 dollars for kids. Shema Ruperto the director of For Kids' Sake told about what separates this 5K from others.
“There is so many other activities its almost like another fair or festival along with the Superhero 5K,” she said. “And the other thing that makes it unique is the cause you know that your $20 registration will feed a child for 36 meals.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.