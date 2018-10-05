Survey claims a third of people in the Heartland have left trash on sidewalk

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new survey shows that a quarter of Americans have left trash on the sidewalk and of the people polled in Missouri that rate of illegal dumping rises to 31 percent.
Michael Tripp is the Solid Waste Superintendent for The City of Cape Girardeau. He says people often leave mattresses or appliances by the road because they cannot haul them to the dump or think it costs to much.
Tripp says that is a bad idea because police investigate illegal trash dumping and can easily catch someone with a name or address.
Instead he suggests bringing bulky trash items to the transfer station.
“We do have a minimum charge of five dollars,” said Tripp. “Other than that, they are going to weigh you when they come in, you dump your stuff off into the floor, and then we are going to weigh as you go out. Here also we take appliances. Other options beside our transfer station is our Wednesday specials. You call into public works and we will come to your house. Each resident gets one free one a year.”
According to the survey, the worst state is Kentucky where 43 percent of the people polled admitted to dumping trash illegally.
