Stop signs coming to two Paducah, KY intersections

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two stop signs will be installed next week at two Paducah, Kentucky intersections.
According to city officials, Engineering- Public Works crews will be installing the all-way stops. They will be covered with bags until Monday, Nov. 5. The new stop signs will become active on that date.
Signs will be also be installed to let drivers know the signs are coming according to officials.
The intersection of North 21st Street and Clay Street will become a four-way stop. As of right now, the intersection has stop signs for traffic on Clay Street with no stop signs for traffic on North 21st Street.
Pedestrians will be able to use the crosswalks at that intersection which is adjacent to McNabb Elementary School, city officials said.
Crews also will be working next week to add stop signs at the intersection of Pecan Drive and Buckner Lane. Currently, traffic must stop on Buckner Lane, but traffic is not required to stop on Pecan Drive at that intersection.
