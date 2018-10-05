Redick perfect, 76ers top Mavs 120-114 in China Games

76ers: Philadelphia is playing in China, the U.S. and Canada this month alone. ... Embiid went 0 for 3 in one first-quarter possession, all the shots coming from inside of 5 feet. ... The 76ers have three wins in this preseason — their most since going 6-1 in 2012. ... This was Philadelphia's first preseason game overseas since contests in Spain and England in 2013, Brown's first season with the 76ers. He used 13 players in those games, and none of them are still with the 76ers.