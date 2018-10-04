Police: Man wanted in string of hotel heists from Oregon to Ohio

SPRINGBORO, OH (FOX19) - Springboro police are looking for a man they say is wanted for hotel heists in about a dozen states as far away as Oregon.
The man hit the Hampton Inn at 25 Greenwood Lane on Sept. 16, police said. The incident happened between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.
Police said the man told the hotel clerk the ice machine was broken and he needed to clean up a mess, then asked for a bucket and a mop. The man is accused of taking money from the cash drawer and running after the clerk went to look for a mop.
The man was not a guest at the hotel, police said, adding he’s wanted for similar heists in about a dozen states as far away as Oregon including, possibly, an incident Wednesday night in Paducah, Ky.
Police say the man has tried to switch up his appearance in the different robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call Springboro police.
