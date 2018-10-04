Pastor: Church sign urging prayers for Judge Kavanaugh causing controversy

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The pastor of a church in Cabarrus County says a sign he put in the churchyard two weeks ago, is suddenly causing controversy.
The sign at Resurrection Baptist Church asks for prayer for Supreme Court nominee Dr. Brett Kavanaugh and his family.
The pastor says it isn’t a political post, just a prayer request.
“Republican, Democrat, anybody is welcome in our church, we’re going to love you just the same," Reverend Tim Jones said. “We cannot become a nation where truth does not stand."
Jones says that sometimes when he mows the church yard, God gives him the message he will put on the sign, and the current message is suddenly getting a lot of attention with comments both supportive and argumentative on social media, and phone calls like the one Jones described on Thursday.
“The gentleman sounded off about how could a pastor support this man being a rapist, he’s got daughters, and I ought to be ashamed of myself and how could anyone ever come to my church and feel comfortable if they’ve had sexual abuse because they couldn’t come talk to me because I supported a rapist,” Jones said.
The sign simply says pray for Judge Kavanaugh and his family. When asked why it didn’t also ask for prayer for Dr. Ford, Jones replied that he believes Kavanaugh has been more of a target.
“I do believe that if you look at the media’s coverage, I believe he has been drug through the mud, his family has been devastated, hurt, and when you balance them, watching all three different networks, you see the attack strictly, the majority of them on him.”
Many people will remember Pastor Jones from a few years ago when he donated a kidney to a stranger, who is now a close friend. That story made national news.
Jones also made news in 2016 when the same sign board at Resurrection Baptist said, “We are voting, and it’s not For Hillary.”
Even so, Jones says the signs are not about politics.
“The message was not to create a political firestorm, it was to show that we pray for people and regardless of what kind of situation. I told people who have called and made threats from as far as California, I’ll put their name on the sign next week if that’s appropriate.”
And Jones says, he is praying for Dr. Ford.
“I pray for Dr. Ford,” Jones said. “The truth, I believe, will come out today or in the next couple of days, and I do believe that something happened to her. Me, personally, I do not believe that it was anything related to him. I think her story was credible, I think his story was credible.
“I grew up in an abusive situation and have seen physical and sexual abuse and I as a pastor sat down numerous times and counseled folks and I have a heart for people, but we cannot become a nation where truth does not stand, a nation where you’re guilty until proven innocent, that’s not what this country was founded on,” Jones said.
Jones says the sign will stay up, likely through this weekend.
