Paducah inmate accused of having meth, drug paraphernalia

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A correctional center inmate is accused of having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Rick Fletcher, 39, was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
According to Paducah police, an inmate at Keeton Correctional facility was arrested after correctional officers caught him with suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.
Paducah police were called at 3:45 p.m. after the Keeton employees reported catching Fletcher with a bag of suspected meth. They said he tried to hide the drug and flush it.
Fletcher allegedly admitted to an officer that he bought $10 worth of meth.
According to police, he also had a pipe commonly used to smoke meth.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
