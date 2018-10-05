Mattress Firm to close 700 locations, files Chapter 11 in court

HOUSTON, TX (KFVS) - A national mattress retailer has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring.
According to the company, they are reorganizing to gain new financing to support the business.
They plan to close hundreds of stores and have filed motions with the court seeking to reject up to 700 leases. Around 200 stores are expected to be closed in the next few days. Decisions about additional store closings will be made in the next few weeks.
The only two stores in the Heartland are in Carbondale and Marion, Illinois.
They will continue to serve customers online and at stores. Deliveries are not expected to be hindered and the business claims they intend to honor warranties, guarantees and customer programs.
“The process we have initiated today will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the optimization of our store portfolio, Steve Stagner, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of Mattress Firm, said. "Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other. We intend to use the additional liquidity from these actions to improve our product offering, provide greater value to our customers, open new stores in new markets, and strategically expand in existing markets where we see the greatest opportunities to serve our customers.”
“Mattress Firm is the nation’s leading specialty mattress retailer, and we will continue to provide unmatched value to our customers by offering the best quality beds at prices that fit any budget today, tomorrow and into the future, Stagner added. "We thank our suppliers and partners for their continued support, as well as the contractors we partner with to make deliveries across our markets, all of whom will continue to be paid in full in the normal course for products and services provided. We also thank our team members for their continued commitment and dedication to serving our customers.”
The company has received $250 million to support operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings. The company expects to complete the reorganization in 45-60 days.
Additional information can be accessed by visiting the Company’s restructuring website.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.