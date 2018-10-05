Mattress Firm to close 700 locations, files Chapter 11 in court

“The process we have initiated today will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the optimization of our store portfolio, Steve Stagner, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of Mattress Firm, said. "Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other. We intend to use the additional liquidity from these actions to improve our product offering, provide greater value to our customers, open new stores in new markets, and strategically expand in existing markets where we see the greatest opportunities to serve our customers.”