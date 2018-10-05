Man wanted after more than $500 taken from hotels in Paduach, Ky in 1 night

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after cash totaling just over $500 was taken from two hotels in one night.
Police were called to Hampton Inn & Suites on Coleman Crossing Circle for a theft at 10:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
According to officials, the desk clerk said a man walked up to the front desk and said there was a mess by the fourth floor ice machine.
The clerk told police the man walked with her into the elevator to show her the mess and left as she began to clean. The clerk said there was a large amount of ice near the ice machine covering the floor. Once she came back to the front desk, the clerk noticed the cash drawer lock had been broken and cash was missing according to police.
While reviewing security video, police said they saw a while male wearing a baseball hat enter the hotel lobby, get on the elevator then return to the lobby and report the ice mess. Police then saw him get on the elevator with the clerk and return to the front desk and take $180 in cash.
A similar incident occurred the same night at Fairfield Inn & Suites according to police. This was the only other hotel with similar activity.
The desk clerk at Hampton Inn & Suites told police she spoke with another clerk at the Fairfield Inn & Suites about a theft. The clerk of the Fairfield Inn & Suites told police they experienced a theft earlier that same evening.
Police said this clerk said a man was in the lobby of the hotel and he told her he and his wife had gotten into an argument so he decided to come to the lobby. The clerk said the man told her he was waiting on a pizza to be delivered and that he left and came back with a luggage cart.
The man said there was a mess on the fourth floor near the ice machine and that people were complaining about it. The clerk told police the man went with her to show her the mess but did not stay with her when she went to clean it up. The clerk said a large mess of ice covered the floor near the ice machine. She said the mess seemed intentional according to police.
Police said the clerk told them she did not notice money was missing from the cash drawer until later. After the clerk spoke with the manager via phone she told police the man who told her about the mess was the man who took money from the cash drawer totaling $325.
The manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites told police while reviewing security footage from another location that she could see a white man in what looked like a gray polo, gray baseball hat and tan pants speak to the desk clerk. Police said the manager told them she saw the man go with the clerk to show her the mess and return to take the money from downstairs while she cleaned.
According to police, they were unable to gain an accurate description of the suspect from the desk clerks or security video. Police canvassed the area and spoke with employees of nearby hotels.
These incidents are currently under investigation.
