Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Pemiscot Co., MO

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, two deputies were involved in a shooting at 1:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5.
Both deputies are okay according to the department.
The suspect in the shooting is dead according to officials.
This is being investigated by the Misssouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control by the request of Sheriff Greenwell.
The deputies are on paid administrative leave at this time as is standard procedure according to the sheriff’s department.
No other information is being released.
