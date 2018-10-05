KSP uses Taser to take down driver in multi-county pursuit

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A report of a vehicle pursuit in Western Kentucky had several sheriff’s departments involved on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Kentucky State Police officers released information on the pursuit after receiving a call from Grayson County, Ky authorities around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The suspect is identified as Alek A. Nelson, 24 of Irvington, Ky. He was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (over eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine), diregarding a traffic control device, leaving the scene of an accident, driving a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, fleeing/evading - first-degree (motor vehicle), speeding, criminal mischief - first-degree and resisting arrest.
Officials said a trooper saw the vehicle traveling north of the William Natcher Parkway speeding at 130 mph. The pursuit began in Grayson County and traveled through areas of Ohio and Daviess and Henderson Counties. Officials said Nelson ran several vehicles off into the median during the pursuit. No injuries were reported.
Troopers said they followed the 2019 Ford passenger car to Henderson County and onto the US 31 strip where Nelson wrecked with another vehicle. He fled the scene.
A legal intervention was performed by the pursuing trooper with his Dodge Charger which caused Nelson’s vehicle to spin sideways off the roadway to a stop. Other troopers used their vehicles to block in the Nelson’s vehicle. Officials said the troopers approached Nelson and he refused to cooperate.
A KSP trooper deployed his Taser to gain compliance to affect the arrest of Nelson.
Nelson was taken to an area hospital due to possible seizures and was then taken to another facility where he is under guard. He will be taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Ownsboro after his release.
Officials said additional charges are likely.
