KSP investigating deadly crash on I-69

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania man died following a crash in Hopkins County.
According to KSP, the crash happened on Thursday, October 4 at 2:25 p.m. at the 99 mm of Interstate 69.
A preliminary investigation shows William Glenn Kelley, 63, of Aston, PA died at the scene.
Kelley’s Chevrolet Trailblazer left the right shoulder, went down an embankment before hitting a fence and the vehicle came to a rest in a field.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
