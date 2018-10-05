KSP investigating deadly crash on I-69

The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania man died following a crash. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By James Long | October 5, 2018 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 3:37 PM

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania man died following a crash in Hopkins County.

According to KSP, the crash happened on Thursday, October 4 at 2:25 p.m. at the 99 mm of Interstate 69.

A preliminary investigation shows William Glenn Kelley, 63, of Aston, PA died at the scene.

Kelley’s Chevrolet Trailblazer left the right shoulder, went down an embankment before hitting a fence and the vehicle came to a rest in a field.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

