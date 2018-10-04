Kentucky businesses still adapting to tax changes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There’s still turbulence in the Kentucky business community as some continue to have questions about a new sales tax that started in July.
But in Indiana, a different picture has been painted. Some business owners said it’s been years since they’ve faced major changes.
As cars passed the Riverside Cigar Shop and Lounge in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a mirror image of the street can be seen in the window. Right next to that, a glowing hint at what can be found inside - a neon sign showcasing cigars.
But that's not it.
"We have a great bourbon selection," owner Jeff Mouttet said.
Two reasons Mouttet said makes them unique, but also can make things complicated.
"It's kind of a difficult process because when you're involved like we are in several different industries," Mouttet said. "One day, you have to pay your sales tax; one day, you have to pay your tobacco tax; one day, you have to pay your alcohol tax."
Mouttet said he paid a seven percent Indiana sales tax.
"The sales tax rate is pretty competitive and reasonably fair in my opinion," Mouttet said.
Just across the Ohio River, small businesses are still adapting to the six percent sales tax that's been affecting 17 new services since July.
Meeting Thursday, Louisville Independent Business Association members voiced that, even months later, they still have a lot of questions.
Mouttet said, as a Hoosier, he hasn’t had to deal with major changes to Indiana sales taxes since he opened up eight years ago, but he understands the application of Kentucky’s new rules could appear hazy.
"For somebody that's newer and hasn't set up a system or a process to do that, I could imagine it'd be really difficult," Mouttet said.
A difficulty that some Kentucky business owners said they want fixed by legislators next year.
Louisville Independent Business Association leaders said the law has not been translated exactly as they intended it to be.
Some business owners in Louisville said they still feel like the industries taxed in July seem random.
