Hundreds turn out for vigil for fallen Florence officer

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - More than 800 people came to a vigil Thursday night for fallen Florence police officer Terrence Carraway, who was killed in Wednesday’s shooting that injured six other law enforcement agents.
The vigil was held at First Baptist Church in Florence and it included a message that attendees will take with them forever.
"He loved the people of Florence. He loved to wear that badge," one speaker said. "He had a badge, yes, but he had another badge. It was a badge of love.
Earlier on Thursday, the city of Florence released a video of Carraway receiving a pin from Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela in recognition of his 30 years of service to the department.
At many times, Carraway could be seen smiling and the video offered a glimpse of his personality, which many throughout the community have stated they will miss.
Visitation will be held Sunday at Macedonia Church in Darlington. Meanwhile, the funeral will be held this Monday, Oct. 8, at the Florence Civic Center.
