Hot and Humid Day,But Fall Temps On The Way

A front is draped across our southern counties this morning bringing muggy conditions in those areas and cooler temperatures and lower dew points in our northern counties. There may be some patchy fog this morning as well as some light rain that could clip areas in southern Illinois. Partly cloudy skies today with the heat and humidity returning during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a chance of a pop-up shower or storms during the afternoon.