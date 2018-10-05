First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Little change through the weekend as an upper ridge remains over the southeastern U.S. In fact record highs may be threatened, as the current Saturday record for CGI is 89, and we’re forecasting a high of 90. Moisture moving up from the south may bring a slightly better chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms Sunday….but at this point it doesn’t look like a very strong system. The next significant change looks to arrive about the middle of next week as a pattern change finally allows cooler and less humid ‘fall’ air to move in from the northwest. Right now it looks like Wednesday will have the best chance of showers/storms…followed by cooler and less humid air for the second half of next week, finally.