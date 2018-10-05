First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Summer-like pattern set to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. The weak front that sank southward into the region yesterday has fizzled out, and we will all be back into the unusually hot, humid weather today…and through the upcoming weekend. Isolated showers and storms are possible today….but most areas look to stay dry. Highs this afternoon look to range from the upper 80s into the low 90s, with dew points near 70. This evening will be dry but more like late August than early October…
Little change through the weekend as an upper ridge remains over the southeastern U.S. In fact record highs may be threatened, as the current Saturday record for CGI is 89, and we’re forecasting a high of 90. Moisture moving up from the south may bring a slightly better chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms Sunday….but at this point it doesn’t look like a very strong system. The next significant change looks to arrive about the middle of next week as a pattern change finally allows cooler and less humid ‘fall’ air to move in from the northwest. Right now it looks like Wednesday will have the best chance of showers/storms…followed by cooler and less humid air for the second half of next week, finally.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.