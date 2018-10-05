2 facing drug charges in Mayfield, KY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Two Mayfield, Kentucky residents are facing drug related charges after an investigation, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
On October 4, deputies received information that Stevie Harpole and Jessica Lambert of Mayfield, Kentucky were selling methamphetamine from their home. As a part of the investigation, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at 419 West Oak Street in Mayfield.
Jessica Lambert, Jeff Blake, and some juveniles were at the home. During a search, deputies seized 17 Oxycodone pills, 18 Gabapentin pills, 6.7 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and over $1,000believed to be proceeds from illegal drug trafficking. Several items of drug paraphernalia including digital scales and some baggies were also found
Deputies arrested Jessica Lambert and charged her with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Greater Than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Drug Unspecified Greater Than 10 Dosage Units, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess.
Jeff Blake was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Prescription of Controlled Substance not in Proper Container and Know/ Fraudulently Use of ID Card or Elect Code for Benefits.
Other charges are pending on others involved.
