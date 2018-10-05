Digital pregnancy tests recalled in the UK; available online in US

(RNN) - More than 58,000 Clear and Simple digital pregnancy tests were recalled in the United Kingdom by the manufacturer after giving false positive results to users.
Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech is advising women who have used the digital tests to report issues, the BBC reports.
The product is not sold in U.S. stores but is available online.
If you’ve ordered a Clear and Simple digital test from an online dealer, check the box for the following information:
- Catalog Number: DM-102
- Lot No.: DM10220170710E
- Expiration dates: January 2020.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.