Church safety workshop in Williamson Co., IL

PITTSBURGH, IL (KFVS) - At the Free Will Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, Illinois, representatives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department invited church members from all over the area to a church safety workshop.
The workshop was intended to be an introduction to basic security concepts.
It also included a brief overview of information from the ALICE- Active Shooter Civilian Response Program.
The Sheriff’s Dept has been doing workshops like these for close to a year now and have gotten a positive response from the community and will continue to do them as long as there is interest.
Brian Murrah with the sheriff’s office says that the purpose of the meeting was not to turn churches into an uninviting place, but to give church patrons a better idea of how to keep churches a safe place of worship.
“What we try and get people to understand is just a little bit of awareness, just having your eyes up and looking around and paying attention and making eye contact and saying hi to people,” he said. “I mean that is really all that you need you don’t have to believe that the world is full of evil people. It’s just looking people in the eye and saying hi and being a little more friendly.”
