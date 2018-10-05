Chicago planetarium exhibit touring southern IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Educators and astronomers from Chicago’s Adler Planetarium are touring southern Illinois with an interactive exhibit with activities about space that they are calling Galaxy Ride. It is free and open to anyone.
The exhibit has been to different schools and businesses. Anyone that visits the Galaxy Ride will be able to handle meteorites and asteroids, investigate light and color, as well as ultraviolet light.
The group has also brought a telescope along with them that they are able to look at the sun with.
They will be in Southern Illinois a few more days with stops at Big Muddy Brewing on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the Carbondale Science Center on Sunday, Oct. 7.
“Absolutely curiosity because we give them the freedom to just investigate,” Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium said. We don’t like to say that there is any right or wrong there is no test at the end of all this. It’s just rocket science so we tell people just, relax its just rocket science."
