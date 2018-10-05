Armed, dangerous man wanted in Cairo, IL for murder

Armed, dangerous man wanted in Cairo, IL for murder
Deuntae L. Jones is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Cairo Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | October 5, 2018 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 1:07 PM

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Police in Cairo, Illinois are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Police say Deuntae L. Jones has an outstanding arrest warrant for first-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Armed, dangerous man wanted in Cairo, IL for murder

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He’s wanted for murder in connection to a shooting at the Talk of the Town Lounge in Cairo on Sept. 1.

If he’s seen, police say to contact them at 618-734-2131.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.