Armed, dangerous man wanted in Cairo, IL for murder

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Police in Cairo, Illinois are looking for a man wanted for murder.
Police say Deuntae L. Jones has an outstanding arrest warrant for first-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.
He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He’s wanted for murder in connection to a shooting at the Talk of the Town Lounge in Cairo on Sept. 1.
If he’s seen, police say to contact them at 618-734-2131.
