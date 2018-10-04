Your Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is slowly sinking south. Temperatures behind the front are in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas ahead of the front are well into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We have seen a few showers behind the front, but overall coverage is very low. This evening will remain warm and muggy for this time of the year. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 60s after midnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and hot again. There may be an isolated shower as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.