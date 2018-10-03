White Co. Jail escapee pleads guilty

WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) - One of the men who escaped from the White County Jail has pleaded guilty.
State’s Attorney Denton Aud says Johnny Tipton, 61, will be sentenced on Dec. 3. He faces 3-7 years.
Zachery Shock, 24, also pleaded guilty in the case in August. His charges included damaging government property and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 17 years.
Justin Bray, 28, was also charged with escape.
Three other people were arrested for helping the inmates.
