What you need to know Oct. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Oct. 4.
A cold front is closing in on the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says that system could bring rain and even some thunder to the Heartland during the morning.
The northern parts of the Heartland will only be in the mid-70s and southern parts could still high highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms could develop this afternoon in our southern counties.
Summer-like heat and humidity pick back up tomorrow. Temps will be around 90 degrees again and it will feel sticky.
There will be a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
We’ll have “cooler” temperatures in the forecast next week (lower 80s). We’ll also have chances for showers and thunderstorms all week.
- Big Brother Big Sisters is looking to find 90 brothers in 90 days to become mentors to boys.
- Officials in Stewart and Montgomery Counties in Tennessee have narrowed the search for a murder suspect.
- A nationwide recall of 6.5 million pounds of beef products, which officials have identified as the cause of illness in more than 50 people.
- The 2018 Out of the Darkness Walk is expected to have more than 500 people attending on Saturday, Oct. 6.
Witnesses say they saw a Baltimore police car parked at the curb with lights flashing and the officer inside slumped behind the wheel.
A would-be burglar hits himself in the head with an object he’d just thrown at bulletproof glass.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.