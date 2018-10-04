Utah vet confessed to sending ricin envelopes, officials say

This undated photo released by Davis County Sheriff's Office shows William Clyde Allen III. Allen, 39, a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in connection with suspicious envelopes that were sent to President Donald Trump and top military chiefs. The arrest comes after authorities confirmed an investigation into two envelopes once thought to contain ricin and later found to be castor seeds, the substance from which the poison is derived. (Davis County Sheriff's Office via AP)