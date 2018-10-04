UT to close Knoxville dorm over mold, relocate students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville is closing one of its on-campus residence halls that houses nearly 600 students, citing elevated mold levels in several rooms and common areas.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the school announced Wednesday that Laurel Hall will be closed for the remainder of the school year for cleaning. A school statement says displaced students will be moved into other residence halls and apartment buildings over several weeks.
Student Communications Coordinator Katherine Saxon says the school started receiving mold complaints last month.
The school says air samples don't indicate any major health or safety risks. It says a professional cleaning service and independent contractor are dealing with the mold. The company heading the project, Belfor Property Restoration, says full remediation will take at least 14 weeks.
