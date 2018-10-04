St. Francis Medical Center has free mammograms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Health groups in Southeast Missouri don’t want money to stand in the way of getting a mammogram.
That’s why St. Francis Medical Center alongside the Pink Up foundation are offering them for free to women who are uninsured or under insured.
The mammograms are offered at Women Care in Cape Girardeau and the Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff.
“It’s very important, screening is key. We all have to do it it’s not the greatest of pleasures but it is so valuable to not only your family but to your friends and for generations to come so please get screened," said Lisa Newcomer with St. Francis Medical Center.
Experts say you should start getting regular mammograms at age 40 unless you have a higher risk, like a family history of breast cancer
