SIU’s 2018 Homecoming Oct. 14-20
Southern Illinois University will celebrate Homecoming with tailgaiting and more from October 14-20, 2018. (Source: SIU)
By James Long | October 4, 2018 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 3:39 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will celebrate Homecoming with tailgaiting and more from October 14-20, 2018.

The kick-off event takes place at the north entrance of the Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The Saluki Gras Block Party is from from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

A pep rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Faner Plaza.

the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Homecoming pre-game tailgating kicks off at 11 a.m.

More activities are planned through the week.

