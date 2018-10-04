SIU’s 2018 Homecoming Oct. 14-20

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will celebrate Homecoming with tailgaiting and more from October 14-20, 2018.
The kick-off event takes place at the north entrance of the Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The Saluki Gras Block Party is from from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.
A pep rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Faner Plaza.
the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Homecoming pre-game tailgating kicks off at 11 a.m.
