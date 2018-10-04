SIU swimmer overcomes adversity

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Grace Hale was in the fifth grade when people around her started to notice issues with her hearing.
At the age of 10 she was classified as deaf.
Hale has been swimming since she was seven and used swimming as an outlet during her struggles.
She attend high school in the San Antonio area and was named an all-state swimmer in high school.
Hale competed in the 2015 World Deaf Swimming Championships and placed.
SIU recruited Hale last year and was unaware of her hearing issues. They offered her a scholarship to come swim for the Salukis.
Hale will compete in her first collegiate race later in October.
