Showers and Storms Today, but The Heat will Return

Northern portions counties could see some stronger wind gusts this morning as a cold front is approaching this morning and rain is moving along with it. This will have cooler temperatures in the 70s that will be the highs for our northern counties. The front will slowly move south and stall during the afternoon over the Heartland. This will allow our southern counties to see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible to redevelop during the afternoon across southern counties.