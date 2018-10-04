US charges 7 Russian intel officers as West condemns GRU

This image released by the Dutch Defense Ministry on Thursday Oct. 4, 2018, shows a combo of a taxi bill and a map, with a ride from a street next to the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, GRU, to Sheremyetevo airport in Moscow, found in possession of one of four GRU officers who were expelled from the Netherlands for allegedly trying to hack into the chemical watchdog OPCW's network in The Hague, Netherlands. The Dutch defense minister on Thursday Oct. 4, 2018, accused Russia's military intelligence unit of attempted cybercrimes targeting the U.N. chemical weapons watchdog and the investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines crash over Ukraine. (Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)