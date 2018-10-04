South Carolina shooting highlights need for local Rockin’ 4 Relief

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - After one officer was killed and 6 others injured in a shooting in Florence County, South Carolina, a Cape Girardeau police officer is reminded just how important her mission is to raise money for the families of fallen first responders.
“These police officers wear a gun on their hip everyday for a reason and they wear a bullet proof vest for a reason and I just kind of realized they drop everything to help out everyday and I just wanted to give something back,” said Jennifer Rubin, who started the non-profit Rockin' 4 Relief when she was just 12 years old.
The non-profit raises money for the families of first responders who died in the line of duty.
Rubin said the officer involved shooting in South Carolina is another reminder of why she started Rockin' 4 relief in the first place.
“To us it may just be another person, maybe just this picture we see on TV or online or anything like that but it’s someone’s father, someone’s brother it’s someone’s neighbor someone’s friend he touched so many lives. and we don’t even get the pleasure to understand the impact he had on his community,” said Rubin.
Now a police officer herself, Rubin said the shooting touches her in a different way, “we know we could have been in their shoes and we could have done the same exact thing they did and it could have ended up the same exact way.”
“We’re very fortunate we have a very pro law enforcement community which has been amazing. but you never know all it takes is that one person to not want to come with us even just to target us for what we’re wearing these days,” said Rubin.
The next Rockin' 4 Relief is just around the corner, you can find folks rocking from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at these locations:
- Bi-State - N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- Bi-State - S. Sprigg, Cape Girardeau
- Chick Fil A- Cape Girardeau
- Ground A Bout- Jackson
- Lemonade House Grille- Cape Girardeau
- Mkay- Benton
- Save a Lot- Cape Girardeau
- Save a Lot- Sikeston
- Subway- N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- Subway- Fruitland
- Subway- Scott City
- Sugarfire- Cape Girardeau
- Texas Roadhouse- Cape Girardeau in Doctor’s Park
- Wal-Mart- Cape Girardeau, William St.
- Wal-Mart- Jackson
- Wal-Mart- Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Market
- Wings Etc- Cape Girardeau
- Wings- Etc- Jackson
Rubin said the goal for this year’s Rockin' 4 Relief is to raise $36,000, so they can reach a total of $200,000 for the effort’s 10 year anniversary.
