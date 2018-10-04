’Primary suspect’ arrested in attempted armed robbery at MO car wash

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a car wash in town early Friday, September 28.
According to the Caruthersville Police Department’s Facebook page, ‘the primary suspect’ was arrested in York, Alabama early Thursday, Oct. 4.
Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said their initial investigation led to Arkansas, Mississippi, and later into Alabama.
The suspect is described as a 32-year-old black male from York, Alabama and he is in the process of being transferred back to the state of Missouri.
According to Chief Jones, around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, a man in a pick-up truck was at a car wash on the 300 block of Truman Blvd. when a suspect with a gun forced open the driver’s door, stuck a gun through the opening, then fired a shot after threatening the driver.
We are working to find out more details about the arrest.
