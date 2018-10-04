Perry Co., Mo. Marine comes home for final time

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perry County, Missouri native Lance Corporal Trevor Michael Richardet, will be coming home for the final time on Friday, October 5.
The 19-year-old was a member of the United States Marine Corp.
Richardet was killed in a motorcycle crash on September 29 while stationed at Camp Lejune military base in North Carolina.
He will be arriving in St Louis around 5:50 pm. After a private ceremony, a procession will bring him back to Perry County, Mo. The procession is expected to arrive in Perry County around 8 pm.
Those close to the family are asking community members to show support and gratitude for the family by gathering along the funeral procession route to greet the family as they bring their son home.
Participants can gather at Perry County overpasses along Interstate 55, along Hwy 51 or along St Joseph St. in Perryville as the funeral procession travels to Young and Sons Funeral Home where LCpl. Richardet will rest until his funeral services.
The time may change, you can follow the event here.
Those participating in the greeting are asked to use some kind of light to welcome the military procession back to Perry County.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.